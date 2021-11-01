Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $31.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

