Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. 85,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

