Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.01). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 541.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

