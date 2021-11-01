Analysts Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will post $206.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.51 million. SunOpta posted sales of $314.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $836.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.34 million to $838.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $897.83 million, with estimates ranging from $893.56 million to $902.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

STKL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,806. The firm has a market cap of $857.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

