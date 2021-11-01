Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

TGLS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 382,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 15.1% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $2,025,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $1,528,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

