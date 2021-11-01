Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $63.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $231.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $331.95 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $24.78 on Monday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

