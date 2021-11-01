Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

Several research firms have commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.94. 243,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,770. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $824.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in City Office REIT by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

