Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.36. Everi posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In related news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 660,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Everi has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

