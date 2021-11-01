Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Medpace reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $226.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85. Medpace has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $227.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.