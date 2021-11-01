Wall Street analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,029. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $823.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.