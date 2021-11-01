Analysts Set Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) PT at $33.40

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $678.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

