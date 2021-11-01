Analysts Set Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) PT at $33.40

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
ALGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $678.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $37.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
