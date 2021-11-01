Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target at $340.71

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $450.14. 1,226,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.08. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

