Analysts Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) PT at $10.83

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $418.58 million, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

