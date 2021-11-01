Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $55.86

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.22. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

