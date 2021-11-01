Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) PT at $27.33

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

TBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $990.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

