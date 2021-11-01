Analyzing bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get bluebird bio alerts:

This table compares bluebird bio and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,675.98% -66.53% -49.40% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78%

80.5% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $250.73 million 6.53 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -2.43 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.29

Oyster Point Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for bluebird bio and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 0 17 2 0 2.11 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

bluebird bio presently has a consensus target price of $37.44, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given bluebird bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.