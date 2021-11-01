Analyzing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) & South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of South State shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and South State’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.39 $169.57 million $3.13 25.66 South State $1.22 billion 4.55 $120.63 million $5.12 15.25

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South State. South State is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ServisFirst Bancshares and South State, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00 South State 0 3 3 0 2.50

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. South State has a consensus target price of $76.24, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than South State.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 19.47% 1.56% South State 28.20% 10.78% 1.29%

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and South State has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. South State is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats South State on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

