Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. Increases Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,949 shares during the period. Consolidated Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. owned 3.86% of Consolidated Communications worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 386,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 181,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.1% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,056. The company has a market cap of $750.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.