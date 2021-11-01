Ancient Art L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ancient Art L.P. lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,994,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,021,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,306,000 after buying an additional 350,847 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $92,421,000 after buying an additional 1,518,352 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 1,016,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,942,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,926,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 422,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. 384,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,711,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.