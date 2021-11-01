ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $18.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.89. 4,234,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,643. The firm has a market cap of $713.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

