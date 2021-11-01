Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

