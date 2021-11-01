ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $129.82 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,721.15 or 1.00133897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.70 or 0.07006444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022845 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 71,537,446 coins and its circulating supply is 71,372,123 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

