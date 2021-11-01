Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.03

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 2722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 381.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

