Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.