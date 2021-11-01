Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stake Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,475 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $6,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $274.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

