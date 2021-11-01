Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Up 29.4% in October

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

