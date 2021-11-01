Appaloosa LP Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Appaloosa LP lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,433,118,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 28,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.44. The company had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,153. The company has a market capitalization of $334.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $288.12 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

