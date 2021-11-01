Appaloosa LP Sells 20,743 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Appaloosa LP cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.1% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.32% of D.R. Horton worth $103,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,813. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.