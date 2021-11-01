Appaloosa LP Sells 645,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Appaloosa LP trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,000 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in APA were worth $18,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 176,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,394. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s payout ratio is -23.15%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

