Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,928. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

