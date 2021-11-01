APY.Finance (APY) Hits Market Cap of $45.51 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $45.51 million and $632,156.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00072301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00100851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,274.74 or 1.00126338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.38 or 0.06943162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022332 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,384,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

