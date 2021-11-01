AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275,347 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of The Timken worth $45,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in The Timken by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

