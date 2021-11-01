AQR Capital Management LLC Has $41.60 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $41,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $146.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $129.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $147.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

