AQR Capital Management LLC Has $49.01 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,355 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $49,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,907,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 895,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX stock opened at $146.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

