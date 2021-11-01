Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 22,439 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 253.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

