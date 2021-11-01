Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 169.7% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,057,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $521.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.