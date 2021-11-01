Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 719.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up about 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

NYSE KSU traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $311.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,970. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 304.17 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $173.04 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.38.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

