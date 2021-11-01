Archon Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 67,000 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,085. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.