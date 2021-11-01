Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ARDC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,750. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

