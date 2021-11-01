Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. Takes $436.82 Million Position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,019,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,817,000. Largo Resources comprises about 76.8% of Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. owned 0.43% of Largo Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of LGO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,741. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $809.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

