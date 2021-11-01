Aristides Capital LLC Has $998,000 Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Argan by 24.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $659.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

