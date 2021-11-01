Aristides Capital LLC Invests $126,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 159,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

