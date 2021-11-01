Aristides Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 893,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 630,582 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 251,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 231,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,203. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

