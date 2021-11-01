Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cutera by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUTR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,385. The company has a market cap of $787.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.52.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

