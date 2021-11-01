Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,925 shares during the quarter. Albany International makes up approximately 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $52,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

