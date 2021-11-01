Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $34.84 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $34,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $112,391,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QDEL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.28. 1,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,685. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average is $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

