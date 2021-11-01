Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $39.61 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $39,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $48,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $87,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.85. 3,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,030. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.