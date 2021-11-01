Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $46.63 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,039 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies (de) makes up about 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $46,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. 5,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,621 shares of company stock worth $1,528,827. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

