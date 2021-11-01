Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 36,742 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,742 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises approximately 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.74% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $75,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.23. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

