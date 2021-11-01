Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$500,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$751,600.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00.

ATZ stock opened at C$48.74 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.44 and a 52 week high of C$50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4367858 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.